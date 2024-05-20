Titans OL Named Breakout Candidate
NASHVILLE — Pro Football Focus recently selected a breakout candidate for each AFC team, including the Tennessee Titans. The chosen player, who may surprise even the most knowledgeable Titans fan, is a name to watch as the highly anticipated 2024 season approaches.
PFF writer Bradley Locker believes that offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, despite being part of last season's struggling offensive line, has the potential to not just improve but to emerge as a star player for the Titans. This pick is an interesting choice, considering Radunz will likely have to switch from playing tackle to guard under new coach Brian Callahan.
Locker believes the additions of center Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency and drafting tackle JC Latham will help Radunz this season.
"The former second-round pick was good as a run-blocker with a 78.7 grade in 2023," Locker wrote. "While Radunz’s pass blocking wasn’t up to that level, he allowed just four pressures in the team’s final four games. Still only 26 and entering his fourth season, Radunz could very well make another leap after a better Year 3."
Callahan appreciates that Radunz can play multiple positions on the line but he sees him at guard.
“I see Radunz starting off as a guard,” Callahan told reporters in March before the draft. “Not that he can’t play anywhere else but we wanted to give him a place to start out and his best chance to help us is going to be starting out inside. If we need to bump him out we will. He’s done both, he’s got flex which I think is important but I see him starting out inside.”
Radunz would likely play right guard since it seems Peter Skoronski is the starter on the left side. A camp battle to watch could be Radunz against Daniel Brunskill for the starting role.
