Titans Hosting Top CB Ahead of NFL Draft

After hosting Jeremiyah Love on an official, post-combine visit to their facilities, the Tennessee Titans appeared more certain than ever to spend their fourth overall selection in the NFL Draft on the running back out of Notre Dame. Now, though, in light of recent and similar news, things seem less certain.

According to Ryan Fowler, the Titans are set to host LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane for a pre-draft 30 visit. The event will allow Tennessee to meet with and evaluate another prospect prior to burning any one of their valuable picks, this time on the other end of the game.

While Love could still be the favorite - just as Cam Ward was last year, after being the first visit in his own respective cycle - Delane drawing attention from the Titans suggests the franchise has more interest in him than most may have initially thought.

Apparent Interest in Delane

While the Titans invested heavily at CB in free agency, signing a whopping three new playmakers for the unit, head coach Robert Saleh has emphasized the draft as a long-term, developmental preference for his new process.

To that end, Delane makes more than enough sense; as perhaps the top corner in the class, Saleh and the Titans courting the former Tiger aligns with the former's vision for the franchise, as well as the latter's still-standing need for young cornerstone on offense and defense, both.

Source: The Tennessee Titans will host LSU DB Mansoor Delane for a 30 visit.



One of the premier defenders in the class. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 16, 2026

The only catch? Delane isn't expected to go quite as high as No. 4 overall, but he'll almost certainly be gone by the time Tennessee selects again at No. 35. The secondary specialist, who came down with two interceptions in his last season at LSU, has a foot in both camps in the draft, at least from the outside looking in.

As a result, if the Titans decide to pursue him in April, they'll be forced to either swing high or execute a trade.

LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Titans' Forked Road

In the case that Tennessee decides on Delane as their premier target, trading back from fourth overall, even if it's just a few spots back, could yield the opportunity to take the Tigers' CB as well as a chance to collect a little extra capital in the process.

Inversely, if the Titans combine their either (or both) of their picks at No. 35 or No. 66 with some sort of collateral capital, keeping No. 4 and trading into a higher spot for Delane is also a possibility.

All that can be said now, though, is that the pass-stopper could step into few better situations than one under defensive specialist Saleh and his recently acquired cast of seasoned playmakers at the same position as Delane. That alone should draw eyes to his incoming visit.

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