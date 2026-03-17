Titans' Calvin Ridley Can Breakout Under Brian Daboll

In an era under Robert Saleh (though short so far) that has been defined by free agency signings and trades for impactful pieces, the Tennessee Titans' current veteran capital looks entirely out of place on an otherwise revamped roster.

The staff knows it, too. Releasing L'Jarius Sneed, among others, looked like confirmation that the team was preparing to cut ties with bloated contracts from their previous regime in order to fully commit to a renewed vision and entirely different identity. At least it seemed that way, until Calvin Ridley was kept on-board due to a restructured contract. What gives?

Well, not only was it revealed that Ridley took significantly less money to remain in Nashville, but one key hiring may completely change the outlook of the previously disappointing veteran wideout. In offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Tennessee may finally have the key to unlocking Ridley's long-dormant potential.

The Key to Unlocking Ridley

Daboll made a name for himself as a big-play, QB-focused OC for years in the NFL prior to being given a chance as head coach for the New York Giants. While he's returned to his comfort zone with the Titans, his relation to Ridley goes all the way back to the time he spent at the collegiate level.

All the way back in 2017, Daboll served as the Alabama Crimson Tide's renowned offensive coordinator, just before being given a shot on the next level. At that same time, Ridley, then a junior, led the red and white in receiving yards.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His dominance in college is what earned him first-round pick status in 2018, and it's what has since haunted him as the receiver (save for the occasional big season) consistently falls short of what a number of teams have wanted from him. Yet, all this time, perhaps all it took was a return to what structured his dominance in the first place.

In reuniting with Daboll, Ridley could be primed for his long-desired breakout.

Primed For a Breakout

Now, this hope entirely hinges on Ridley's ability to stay healthy. But with the recently acquired help of Wan'Dale Robinson in the WR room in Tennessee, alongside Cam Ward settling into his role as a second-year passer, much of the previous pressure on Ridley has been relieved.

The seasoned pass-catcher has more room now to settle into a complimentary role in the offense and figure himself out. Under the guidance of the same play-caller that brought him into prominence in the first place, the door has opened for Ridley to redeem himself, and his taking less money to remain in that system is a good-faith sign that he's committed to the process.

Titans fans should be excited at the prospect of their long-tenured weapon finally breaking loose in an overhauled offense. It's far from guaranteed, but the outlook has truly never been better for Ridley. Sometimes, all it takes is making the right change.

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