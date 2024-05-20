Titans Miss Out On Veteran TE
The Tennessee Titans have struck out on a free agent signing.
Late last week, the Minnesota Vikings signed veteran tight end Robert Tonyan. But according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Tonyan visited the Titans before making his decision to head to the Twin Cities.
Tonyan, 30, is now playing for his third NFC North team after five seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2018-22) and one with the Chicago Bears (2023). But the Titans' interest in Tonyan shows that the team might be looking to add to the tight end room.
Tonyan had a breakout season in 2020 when he was used more as a receiver than blocker. He caught 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2022, his final season with the Packers, he caught a career-high 53 passes. In his lone year with the Bears, however, that number dipped to just 11 receptions.
The Titans ultimately settled on signing eighth-year veteran Nick Vannett, who caught just one pass in eight games with the Los Angeles Chargers last season. This likely confirms that the Titans were looking for a blocking tight end, which is possibly the reason behind the team choosing Vannett over Tonyan in their final decision.
Tonyan's Vikings face off against the Titans in Week 11 at Nissan Stadium in the middle of November.
