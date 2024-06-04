Titans Sign Rookie T'Vondre Sweat
NASHVILLE — It's official: the Tennessee Titans signed their second-round pick, T'Vondre Sweat, a promising defensive tackle, on Tuesday, making it the seventh and final deal with the team's 2024 NFL draft picks.
Sweat, who was selected in the second round as the 38th overall pick, played 62 games in five seasons at Texas. He ended his college career with 128 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 14 passes defensed, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and one blocked extra point.
A native of Huntsville, Texas, Sweat received the prestigious 2023 Outland Trophy, awarded to the best interior lineman in college football, and became the fifth Texas defensive tackle to be a unanimous All-American, a title given to the best players at their respective positions in college football.
"We think T'Vondre can be a three-down player," Titans coach Brian Callahan said after the draft. "He has the ability to push the pocket, has explosiveness. He can play the run as well as anybody in the class."
Despite a legal issue that arose during the draft process, the Tennessee Titans made a strategic decision to draft Sweat. He had been arrested in Austin, Texas for suspected driving under the influence, leading to a Class B misdemeanor charge on April 7. However, the very next day, he visited the Titans as part of his top 30 visit to meet with the team's staff.
Carthon said the team became sold on Sweat during a follow up visit to his hometown.
"We went down to visit with his family," Carthon said. "We wanted to know more. We spent the morning with him, his mom, brother, and his grandfather. We had some tough conversations while we were there, not only tough conversations with him, but tough conversations with his family in the room with the understanding that it's going to take all of us, just like it would be with any other player. Taking that trip made us comfortable making this pick."
