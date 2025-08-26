Titans TE Could Emerge in Rookie Year
Tennessee Titans rookie Gunnar Helm is going into his first season in the NFL with a lot of optimism on his side.
The fourth-round pick out of Texas was named the league's emerging rookie tight end by Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron.
"The Titans found a serious weapon in fourth-round pick Gunnar Helm. So far this preseason, he has generated the highest PFF overall grade (90.6) among tight ends with more than 10 snaps, showcasing his all-around blocking and receiving ability. In the passing game, the first-year tight end has hauled in all five of his targets, including a pair of contested catches," Cameron wrote.
"If that talent can translate to the regular season, Helm will give the Titans' offense a desperately needed dynamic weapon with personnel versatility."
Helm has enjoyed a strong first training camp with the Titans. One of the highlights came during the preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons where he caught a touchdown from backup quarterback Brandon Allen.
Helm is slowly working his way into carving out a decent-sized role for the Titans this season. There were high hopes for Helm immediately upon entering the league and we are starting to see a glimpse of that in the preseason.
Helm is slated to be the long-term answer for the Titans at tight end with veteran Chig Okonkwo's contract set to expire after the season. However, the future could be now for the Titans if Helm continues to make a climb during the regular season.
Helm caught 60 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns for the Texas Longhorns last season, serving as one of the top offensive weapons for a team that made it all the way to the College Football Playoff.
If Helm can capture some of the energy from his final year at Texas and build some chemistry with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, the rookie tight end could certainly be one of the best at his position in the NFL.
Helm and the Titans are counting down the days until their Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 7.
