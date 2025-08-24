Titans' HC Previews Week One Matchup
The Tennessee Titans wrapped up their 2025 preseason schedule with a 23-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Now, their attention turns to the Denver Broncos, who they'll face in two weeks to open the regular season.
This is going to be a very good litmus test for where the Titans stand to start the year. The Broncos are expected to have one of the best defenses in the league, but their offense should also take the next step in Bo Nix's second season.
On Saturday, Titans' Head Coach Brian Callahan met with the media, and he spoke about the tough test Denver will provide in a couple of weeks.
"First and foremost, very, very stiff test right out the gate with that defense in Denver," Callahan said. "Very talented and well coached. They're a good football team, and it's a good test for our team in general."
The biggest challenge for the Titans will be preparing first overall pick Cam Ward for his first regular season start. Ideally, you'd like to ease him in against a softer defense, but he'll be thrown straight into the fire against one of the best units in the league.
Callahan notes that it will be a lot different than anything Ward's faced thus far, but he's confident Ward will be up to the task.
"It's going to be a lot different [for Cam Ward] than a preseason game. That's part of what practice is for: to try and get as close to that level of preparation as possible. It's going to be the first time against a really good football team that he's going to play the entire game. There's going to be learning moments through the course of the whole process, but I think he's up for the task and ready for that challenge."
Ward has done everything the Titans expected of him and more. He's been a standout in training camp and played well in the preseason, completing 10 of his 19 attempts for 145 yards. Personally, I think he played better than his stats indicate as well.
Week one is going to be tough, but if the Titans can compete on the road against one of the best defenses in the league, it will give Titans fans a lot more confidence for the rest of the year.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!