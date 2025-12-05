Glaring Issue Proves Why Titans Shouldn't Re-Sign Chig Okonkwo

Back in 2022, the Tennessee Titans drafted tight end Chig Okonkwo No. 143 overall. The Maryland graduate posted 717 receiving yards during his time with the Terrapins as he finished with eight touchdowns.

In the final year of his rookie contract, Okonkwo is just 137 yards shy of 2,000. He has yet to score a touchdown this season, but there is one glaring issue in his game that will prevent him from being a mainstay on this team moving forward.

Chig Okonkwo Is Not A Blocking TE

Out of 76 qualified TEs with at least 100 run blocking snaps this season, Chig Okonkwo ranks DEAD LAST in run blocking grade — 28.9



No the Titans should not re-sign him. pic.twitter.com/q71ypzXFqb — TicTacTitans (@TicTacTitans) December 4, 2025

While the Titans' inability to run the ball this season doesn't solely fall on Okonkwo's shoulders, it has become more and more clear that this team needs a blocking tight end. Okonkwo simply isn't that, and there's a key statistic that proves it, if watching his work on film wasn't enough.

Currently, Okonkwo has a run blocking grade of 28.9 according to Pro Football Focus. Of the 76 qualified tight ends (with at least 100 run blocking snaps this season), that puts him dead last. Okonkwo simply isn't cutting it in regard to getting either running back Tony Pollard or Tyjae Spears going.

Sure, Okonkwo is the team's leading receiver, but that's a relatively low bar to set. The Titans haven't exactly surrounded rookie quarterback Cam Ward with elite weapons, and while they would hate to let someone walk who Ward is developing chemistry with, there are plenty of better options out there.

Titans Must Let Okonkwo Walk

And with that, Chig Okonkwo is the only remaining Titans out of TWENTY THREE draft picks from 2020-2022. And he may get traded soon too.



Look no further than these three consecutive draft classes Jon Robinson lit on fire for why the Titans are so terrible today.



A ton of… https://t.co/eYXcFPHz4A pic.twitter.com/n6cJEDC0O1 — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) October 27, 2025

Unless they can bring him back for dirt cheap, there's no reason to keep Okonkwo around next season. Tennessee found themselves a very solid rookie TE in Gunnar Helm, and that's someone they can begin to build this offense around.

If Tennessee switched things up and ran more two-tight-end sets and things that could complement both of their games, this could be a different discussion. There's no doubt that Okonkwo is Ward's safety blanket as he has a team-high 39 receptions, but that doesn't mean he should stick around.

In fact, the second-leading receiver is Helm with 36 receptions. No true wide receiver has more than 30, as Ward is clearly a fan of his tight ends.

That said, the Titans need a tight end who can block and for the price Okonkwo will be going for this offseason, it's hard to justify bringing him back. That's not to say they won't, but it would be a hard pill to swallow if the price isn't right.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!