Thursday Injury Report: Two to IR, Five Others Ruled Out

Ben Jones and Terrance Mitchell are out for the rest of the regular season and beyond. Others have a short week to get healthy for the next game.

NASHVILLE – For the second week in a row, the Tennessee Titans ruled out seven players ahead of their upcoming game.

This time, though, two of those seven are guaranteed to miss more than one contest.

Center Ben Jones and cornerback Ben Jones were placed on injured reserve Thursday, which means they will miss the remainder of the regular season and the start of the playoffs, if the Titans make it that far.

Also ruled out for Saturday’s matchup with the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium were quarterback Ryan Tannehill, right guard Nate Davis, cornerback Kristian Fulton, inside linebacker Dylan Cole and defensive back Josh Thompson.

With a short turnaround before the next game, a Thursday night matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 29, it is likely that some of those injury issues will be a factor for that one as well.

“I don't have to give you an injury report for next week until next week,” coach Mike Vrabel said.

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: ILB Dylan Cole (ankle), RG Nate Davis (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), C Ben Jones (concussion), CB Terrance Mitchell (hamstring), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and DB Josh Thompson (concussion). Limited participation: LG Aaron Brewer (rib), S Amani Hooker (knee) and RT Nicholas-Petit-Frere (ankle). Full participation: S Andrew Adams (wrist), OLB Denico Autry (knee), CB Tre Avery (concussion), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), LT Dennis Daley (not injury related), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle).

Saturday status – Out: Cole, Davis, Fulton, Jones, Mitchell, Tannehill and Thompson. Questionable: Avery, Brewer, Burks, Hooker and Petit-Frere.

HOUSTON

Did not practice: WR Nico Collins (foot) and OL Kenyon Green (ankle). Limited participation: OL Justin McCray (hamstring) and WR Chris Moore (foot). Full participation: DL Mario Addison (not injury related), DL Maliek Collins (not injury related), WR Brandin Cooks (calf), DL Jerry Hughes (not injury related), LB Chrsitain Kirksey (elbow), DB Steven Nelson (foot/knee), DL Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) and OL Laremy Tunsil (illness).

Saturday status – Out: N. Collins and Green. Questionable: Cooks, McCray, Moore and Nelson.