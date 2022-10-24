PFF Grades: Who Measured Up – and Why – in Titans' Victory over Colts?

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday didn’t feature a lot of splashy offensive plays – on either side of the ball.

It was big plays from the defense and a deliberate approach on offense that led to a fourth straight victory overall and fifth in a row against their chief AFC South rival.

Here’s a look at some of the Pro Football Focus highlights and lowlights from the game, which include recognition of the momentum changers on defense and the blue-collar workers on offense:

• Top Five Offensive Players – Thanks in large part to his season-highs of three catches and 56 yards, tight end Austin Hooper led the way with a 90.0 grade, followed by wide receiver Cody Hollister (79.9), tight end Geoff Swaim (75.0), running back Derrick Henry (74.2) and right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (72.0).

• Top Five Defensive Players – After producing an interception return for a touchdown, along with 10 tackles, safety Andrew Adams had the top defensive grade at 89.9. Edge rusher Bud Dupree and safety Amani Hooker tied for the second-best grade at 77.7, followed by inside linebacker Dylan Cole (74.8) and inside linebacker David Long (74.1).

• Steady under Pressure – It wasn’t a highly productive day for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who threw for just 132 yards. But Tannehill was consistent no matter the rush. With a clean pocket, Tannehill went seven-for-10 for 67 yards, posting an NFL quarterback rating of 88.3. Under pressure, Tannehill was six-for-10 for 65 yards, posting an NFL quarterback rating of 79.2.

• Big Yards after Contact – Henry ran for a season-best 112 yards after contact, accounting for nearly 88 percent of his 128 total rushing yards. Henry’s average of 3.73 yards after contact per attempt was also a season high.

• Few Yards after Catch – It was not much of a catch-and-run day for the Titans. Henry’s 19 yards after the catch (on three receptions) topped the team. Hooper (15 yards after three catches) was the only other Titans player with as many as 10 yards after the catch.

• Pressure Allowed – Left tackle Dennis Daley allowed a team-high four pressures – two hurries, one sack and one quarterback hit. Center Ben Jones allowed three pressures – two quarterback hits and one hurry.

• Dupree has a Day – Outside linebacker Dupree had his best game of the year after playing sparingly in two of his previous three outings because of injury. He totaled seven pressures (one sack, one quarterback hit and five hurries). Dupree had totaled only four pressures in his first three games combined.

• Holding Receivers in Check – Titans defenders allowed Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to complete 33-of-44 passes, but Indianapolis didn’t produce much yardage. Adams, for instance, allowed six completions on eight targets, but for just 27 yards (4.5 yards per reception). Adams did allow a touchdown pass but delivered a touchdown of his own when he intercepted Ryan and returned it 76 yards. Hooker allowed eight completions on eight targets, but for a total of only 47 yards (5.9 yards per reception). Cornerback Kristian Fulton allowed just two completions on four targets for 16 yards.