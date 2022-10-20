Thursday Injury Report: Tory Carter a No-Go

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans might not have a full backfield Sunday when they face the Indianapolis Colts.

Fullback Tory Carter did not participate in practice Thursday because of a neck injury. That is a downgrade from Wednesday when he was a limited participant and makes him the only one of the six players listed by the Titans whose status changed from the week’s first injury report.

The second-year pro has seen limited action on offense this season. He has played no more than 12 snaps in any of the first five games, but there is no other fullback on the active roster or practice squad. Last season, the Titans also had Khari Blasingame and the two combined for 19 appearances, with three games when both were in uniform and just one when neither played.

Carter is also a core special teams player having been on the field for more than 60 percent of the snaps in the kicking game in each contest.

Ola Adeniyi, another significant player on special teams, missed the last three games with a neck injury before he was placed on injured reserve this week.

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: FB Tory Carter (neck), ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow) and ILB Joe Jones (knee). Limited participation: G Nate Davis (foot). Full participation: OLB Bud Dupree (hip) and S Amani Hooker (concussion).

INDIANAPOLIS

Did not practice: LB Jojo Domann (abdomen), DE Kwity Paye (ankle) and DT Grover Stewart (not injury related). Limited participation: WR Keke Coutee (concussion).Full Participation: S Julian Blackmon (ankle), CB Stephon Gilmore (not injury related), TE Kylen Granson (neck), RB Nyheim Hines (concussion), C Ryan Kelly (not injury related), RB Deon Jackson (quad), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (not injury related) and RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle).