Titans WR Opens Up About Limited Targets
NASHVILLE — Wide receiver Tyler Boyd hopes to bring the lessons he's learned about patience and accepting that every day won't be his day to shine statistically to the Tennessee Titans.
Boyd's personal goal is to contribute to the team's success, whether it's through making key catches, providing support to his teammates, or helping to develop the team's offensive strategies.
"The most important thing is unselfishness," Boyd told AllTitans on Thursday after mandatory minicamp. "We need guys who can count on each other and aren't worried about target shares."
Boyd joins the Titans after spending eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. During his time with the Bengals, he made 513 catches on 753 targets, accumulating 6,000 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns.
Boyd's decision to join the Titans was significantly influenced by the prospect of reuniting with Brian Callahan, a coach who has played a pivotal role in his career.
Callahan, the new Titans head coach, previously served as the Bengals' offensive coordinator and has positively impacted Boyd's career. Their strong coaching relationship was crucial to Boyd's decision to join the Titans.
Callahan appreciates Boyd's knowledge of the offense and how he helps other players learn the system's intricacies.
"Tyler, in particular, because he's been in the system, it allows him to have some wisdom and be able to impart some advice on guys in terms of the system," Callahan said. "He's been in it for a long time. So it's a really valuable person to have in here for our receivers and for me."
Boyd knows that he must share the passes from quarterback Will Levis with DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Treylon Burks, and other talented players. This is nothing new for him, as he has previously worked with Callahan as his coordinator and played alongside stars like A.J. Green at the beginning of his career and then with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in recent years.
"There might some games where I might not get as many targets as I may have wanted, but at the same time, as long as I'm doing what I gotta do to free my guys up to get open and catching the passes and we're winning is something you can't put your head down about," Boyd told AllTitans. "I've been a part of being targeted every time. I've been a guy who hasn't been targeted much. It works both ways."
During the last season, Boyd had 67 receptions, 667 receiving yards, and two touchdown catches. This marked his sixth consecutive season with at least 58 receptions and 667 receiving yards. He was among only nine NFL players to achieve this annually from 2018 through 2023.
The 29-year-old believes that if he does his job well, his time will come, even in a crowded wide receiver room.
"There's a little gray area where I feel upset when I don't get targets," Boyd said. "But at the end of the day, I'm confident in myself. I'm confident in my ability. I know what I can do. When the opportunity comes I'm going to show out."
