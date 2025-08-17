Four Bold Predictions for Titans Season: Coaching Fire?
The Tennessee Titans are going into the upcoming season with a lot of question marks surrounding the team.
Here's a look at four bold predictions regarding the team ahead of the season.
Brian Callahan Will Be Fired Midseason
Callahan's firing is perhaps the boldest of the four predictions on this list, but it might also be the most likely to happen.
Callahan already has a short leash after winning just three games last season, so he will need to prove himself early for the Titans. With Cam Ward still getting adjusted to life in the NFL, the Titans will have a tough time winning games, which could spark an early exit for Callahan.
Elic Ayomanor Will Be Second-Best WR
The Titans need a wide receiver to rise above the group and become one of the top players in the offense. Enter Ayomanor, the team's fourth-round pick out of Stanford.
The Titans have veterans Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson, but they have been putting an emphasis on developing younger players like Ayomanor.
His 35-yard catch from Ward in the team's recent preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons is a sign that he could be ready.
Amani Hooker Will Be Traded
The Titans could be viewed as sellers when the trade deadline hits. If that's the case, Amani Hooker could be the likeliest player to be given the boot.
Hooker is in the final year of his contract and the team drafted Kevin Winston Jr. as the potential safety of the future. Trading Hooker would give Winston more opportunities for reps and push the Titans forward in their rebuild.
Titans Will Land Another Top 5 Pick
This would be an unfortunate outcome for the Titans, but it is definitely a likely one. They have yet to prove that they can double their win total and they would need to do that to try and get out of the top 10.
The Titans' rebuild will take multiple years of strong draft classes and this year's rookie crop won't be enough to get Tennessee out of the bottom in the NFL.
