Titans Offense Eyes Progress vs. Falcons
The Tennessee Titans first-string offense hopes to build off of the momentum it had when it scored on a touchdown drive in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
They will have a chance to do that when they face off against the Atlanta Falcons in their second preseason game. Team reporter Jim Wyatt is keeping an eye on what No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward will do ahead of the game.
"Titans quarterback Cam Ward played two series in the team's preseason opener in Tampa, and he's expected to get roughly the same amount of work against the Falcons," Wyatt wrote.
"Ward settled in and played well in his preseason debut, completing 5-of-8 passes for 67 yards while directing a touchdown-scoring drive. He'll look to quickly get in a rhythm his second time out before the starters give way to the back-ups once again."
Ward Leading Titans Offense vs. Falcons
In order for Ward to succeed, he will need to be on the same page with his wide receivers, who have continued to make progress during training camp.
"Ward and receiver Calvin Ridley showed off their chemistry in Tampa, as Ridley caught three of Ward's passes for 50 receiving yards," Wyatt wrote.
"The two were in sync, and it's clear they have confidence between them. No other receiver caught more than one pass against the Buccaneers, so it will be interesting to see who emerges the second time out. The team would like to see continued improvement from rookie receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike."
The best preparation for the season is getting reps during these preseason games and with only one left after this one, the Titans will need to make the most of their time together on the field.
If the Titans can make progress and score more while they are on the field against the Falcons, they can head back home with their heads held high going into the final stage of training camp.
Kickoff between the Titans and Falcons is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on NFL Network.
