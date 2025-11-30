Titans Offensive Starter Amongst Inactives vs Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans are counting down the minutes before they face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.

The Titans are excited for a divisional matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, but a few players will be kept on the sidelines as inactives. Here's a look at who won't play against the Jaguars.

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Armour-Davis is dealing with an Achilles injury he suffered between Week 12's game against the Seattle Seahawks and the end of practice this week.

Armour-Davis was limited in Wednesday's practice, but did not participate in the last two sessions of the week. The Titans will rely on new acquisition Kaiir Elam to help fill that gap against the Jaguars.

Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb stopped by Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DT Shy Tuttle

Tuttle has been in the league's concussion protocol all week, which prevented him from practicing ahead of the game against the Jags.

With Tuttle out, the Titans will have Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat carrying larger roles on the interior defensive line.

C Lloyd Cushenberry III

Cushenberry is out with a foot injury that has kept him out of practice all week long. This means Corey Levin will get the start at center, anchoring the offensive line.

In some good news, the Titans will have offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr., who was questionable coming into the game with a knee injury. He will join Levin, Peter Skoronski, Kevin Zeitler and JC Latham in the starting lineup.

DB Kendell Brooks

Brooks is also in the league's concussion protocol. He did not participate in Wednesday's practice, but returned to the field on Thursday only to miss Friday.

Brooks has recorded six tackles in six games this season for the Titans.

WR Mason Kinsey

Kinsey is inactive because rookie Elic Ayomanor is back from a hamstring injury. The Titans are also playing fellow rookie Xavier Restrepo, who had two catches in his NFL debut last week against the Seahawks.

Cam Ward will have Ayomanor, Restrepo, Chimere Dike and veteran Van Jefferson as his primary receivers throughout the game.

DB Jerrick Reed

Reed made his Titans debut in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks, but he is back on the sidelines against the Jaguars as a healthy scratch.

OL Drew Moss

Moss remains a healthy scratch for the Titans on the offensive line. The rookie has yet to make an appearance for the Titans since being claimed off waivers by the San Francisco 49ers a month ago.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!