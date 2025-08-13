Titans, Falcons Brawl in Joint Practice
The Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons are getting chippy ahead of their preseason game this weekend.
ESPN insiders Marc Raimondi and Turron Davenport are reporting that the Titans and Falcons were involved in a major brawl during Day 2 of the teams' joint practice on Wednesday.
"Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was involved in a scuffle with the Tennessee Titans during a joint practice Wednesday," Raimondi wrote.
"After completing a long pass to wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III, Penix and Titans defenders were talking trash with each other, and things boiled over and got physical. Players from both teams ran in from the sidelines. Penix ended up in the middle of a pile and seemed to be thrown down to the grass."
Penix spoke about the fight with Raimondi and other reporters after practice.
"I don't know where I was at in it," Penix said via Raimondi. "It was a lot of people. I knew I was down there somewhere. I wasn't the only one, though.
"... We want to get all reps in, get that good work in. But it went how it went. But to see the team have my back and they were there, make sure they protect me. A lot of guys asked me if I was good, and it was good to know that those guys had my back."
Titans defensive end Arden Key shared his side of the story as well from Tennessee's defense.
"[Penix] started it on that one, on Team 1," Key said via Davenport. "But again, those guys in Atlanta, they protected the quarterback, which they were supposed to do. O-line came in, did what they did, and we wasn't allowing that, but that's what they were supposed to do."
The Titans have preached physicality and competitiveness throughout training camp, so this was a sign of that.
This is the second time the Titans have been involved in a brawl during training camp this month after getting into it with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.
The Titans will now face off against the Falcons on Friday night at 6 p.m. CT inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
