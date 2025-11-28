Four Titans Ruled Out vs. Jaguars

While there are plenty of players still questionable for the Tennessee Titans upcoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, four have already been ruled out. None of the four are exactly top players, but there's still a few starters in the mix that will change things up. At this point in the season, it comes as no surprise that basically everyone on the team is banged up.

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis - OUT

Ruled OUT for the @Titans vs @Jaguars:



CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

C Lloyd Cushenberry

DL Shy Tuttle

— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 28, 2025

On November 28, the Titans officially ruled out Jalyn Armour-Davis due to an Achilles injury. He didn't participate in the team's short practice session on Thanksgiving, which further solidified his case to not play on November 30 vs. Jacksonville.

The 26-year-old cornerback is not someone the Titans want to be without as it once again weakens their secondary. With Xavier Woods looking good to return, that at least slightly lessens the blow.

Armour-Davis picked up four tackles last week against the Seattle Seahawks. He had three solo tackles, his most since October 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. This season, he has 32 total tackles.

C Lloyd Cushenberry - OUT

Corey Levin would see action at Center this week if Lloyd Cushenberry can't go

On Thanksgiving, Titans' Buck Reising posted a video of an interview with Corey Levin. Levin knew this moment could arise as he'll be needed at center against the Jaguars. After being listed as questionable all week, interim head coach Mike McCoy officially ruled out Cushenberry.

The LSU graduate has been the team's primary center this season. Standing 6'4'' 315-pounds, the 28-year-old was on his second year with the team. Tennessee's offensive line has gone through yet another change as the team's run-game has been nonexistent.

DL Shy Tuttle - OUT

#Titans practice update for Friday ahead of Sunday vs the Jaguars.

-No sign of Lloyd Cushenberry, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Shy Tuttle

-Chig Okonkwo returned. pic.twitter.com/bdt7s80CwN — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 28, 2025

The 30-year-old Shy Tuttle has remained quite healthy throughout his seventh NFL season. While he's bounced around a bit in the past few years, the Titans know their defense needs a veteran player like him around.

Tuttle's numbers may not be crazy, but he's consistently played in every game this year. He hasn't recorded a tackle since October 26, but at least he's been a healthy member of the roster. Now, he's set to miss his first game since Week 1. Both he and Brooks were names to monitor in the concussion protocol.

DB Kendell Brooks - OUT

Kendell Brooks and Shy Tuttle remain in concussion protocol for the @Titans

Even though Brooks was a full participant on Thanksgiving, he's still being held out of action due to a concussion. Brooks, 25, has already played in more games than he did last year. His second season has been far superior to the numbers he put up as a rookie, but that's still a low bar to be set. Him returning to practice was a great sign, but his head injury is still a concern.

