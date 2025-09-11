Titans Lead NFL in 2026 Cap Space
Just one week into the 2025 NFL season, Tennessee Titans fans are already looking towards the future. It's not that they've counted their team out, but a key indicator of their rebuilding process relies on cap space. Luckily for Tennessee, they lead the NFL in 2026 cap space.
Looking ahead to 2026, Tennessee will have $135 million to work with. They are one of five teams with more than $100M in cap space, a huge number that gives them plenty of wiggle room. Knowing their rebuild is in full-effect, next year provides the perfect opportunity to bring in as many big names as possible while also retaining key players.
How the Titans choose to spend their money is one thing, but they have a ton of key weapons that don't need a contract extension. Looking at the offense, their 2025 acquisitions of QB Cam Ward, WR's Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, and TE Gunnar Helm are the last thing that cap space would go towards.
Elsewhere, RB Tony Pollard does not become an unrestricted free agent until 2027. There is an out in his contract in 2026, though it's hard to imagine a scenario where the team doesn't keep their dominant back.
WR Calvin Ridley also has a potential out in 2026, but he has an extra year on Pollard. The veteran wideout will not be a UFA until 2028, though his $20M cap hit per season is much more than the roughly $6M Pollard will be making.
Both Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett are only under contract for the 2025 season. Neither have done much on the team so far, but it's still far too early to judge. Of the two, it seems much more likely that Lockett would earn a contract extension.
Defensively, Jeffery Simmons is going nowhere. The 28-year-old also has a potential out in 2026, one the team could be inclined to activate depending on how the 2026 draft goes. Simmons proved himself on the field in Week 1, but a hefty $20M+ price tag in 2026-27 may see the front office go in another direction.
After playing just five-games last season, L'Jarius Sneed secured three tackles in Week 1. While he remains questionable on the injury report, Tennessee will have to evaluate his long-term future. Sneed is in the same boat, he could have an out in 2026 before the pricetag increases to $15M in both '26 and '27.
Luckily for the Titans, JC Latham and Peter Skoronski won't be going anywhere anytime soon. Ward needs all the protection he can get after being sacked six times in the team's opening loss. A name they'll want to look into after the season is Kevin Zeitler. The 35-year-old had the second highest PFF grade in Week 1. Should he continue to play as well as he did against the Broncos, there's no reason not to bring him back on a $9M price tag.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!