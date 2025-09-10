All Titans

Three Necessary Titans Changes Heading Into Week 2

The Tennessee Titans have a few changes that must be made heading into Week 2.

Jordon Lawrenz

Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cam Ward's NFL debut didn't go according to plan, as the Tennessee Titans fell to the Denver Broncos, 20-12. Tennessee failed to score a touchdown despite their defense forcing four turnovers. Ward has now appeared in four games without throwing for a touchdown, as Tony Pollard also failed to cross the goal line.

Broncos QB Bo Nix threw two interceptions while Jeffery Simmons recorded the lone sack of the night. The Titans seemingly had everything going their way, but their momentum was haulted with a pair of sacks against their No. 1 pick. Ward was sacked six times in the loss, one of many areas the team needs to work on heading into Week 2.

1. Offensive Line

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Peter Skoronski
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Peter Skoronski (77) takes the field to begin the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though Peter Skoronski and Kevin Zeitler received the team's highest PFF grades, Ward was still sacked six times. 50 yards were lost on those six plays as the team has a clear area to improve. Not all of the sacks are fully on the O-Line as Ward quickly realized that he won't be able to scramble or be as mobile and elusive as he was in college.

Skoronski did not allow a single sack or pressure as he led the team with an 88 pass blocking grade. Zeitler's overall grade (66.8 to Skoronski's 73.8) wasn't far behind though he did allow two pressures on Ward. JC Latham struggled mightily with his 41.3 pass blocking grade. He allowed a sack and two pressures, though he was a crucial part of Pollard finishing the game with 60 rushing yards.

2. Wide Receiver Drops

While 12 for 28 doesn't look great on paper, NFL fans need to watch Ward's debut to get a real feel for how he is. Even though he finished with just 112 yards, the Miami graduate was faced with no easy task going up against a ferocious Broncos defense.

Of all the receivers, Calvin Ridley was the most disappointing. The veteran wideout hauled in just four of his eight targets for 27 yards. Shockingly, Pollard led the way with his one catch for 29 yards. Elsewhere, rookie Elic Ayomanor had just two receptions for 13 yards on seven targets.

3. Head Coaching + Discipline

It feels necessary to put these two areas together. Titans fans were left confused when HC Brian Callahan refused to challenge a key play in the game. Callahan later explained his decision, but it doesn't change the fact that the Titans' HC may have cost his team the game.

From there, the team showed little to no discipline. Tennessee was penalized 13 times for 131 yards. Denver had six penalties against them, but it cost them just 45 yards. There are clear areas where Tennessee was better, though their coaching and inexperience led them to an 0-1 start.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jordon Lawrenz
JORDON LAWRENZ

Jordon Lawrenz is a writer for Titans on SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer for NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He contributes to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.

Home/News