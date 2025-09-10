Three Necessary Titans Changes Heading Into Week 2
Cam Ward's NFL debut didn't go according to plan, as the Tennessee Titans fell to the Denver Broncos, 20-12. Tennessee failed to score a touchdown despite their defense forcing four turnovers. Ward has now appeared in four games without throwing for a touchdown, as Tony Pollard also failed to cross the goal line.
Broncos QB Bo Nix threw two interceptions while Jeffery Simmons recorded the lone sack of the night. The Titans seemingly had everything going their way, but their momentum was haulted with a pair of sacks against their No. 1 pick. Ward was sacked six times in the loss, one of many areas the team needs to work on heading into Week 2.
1. Offensive Line
Even though Peter Skoronski and Kevin Zeitler received the team's highest PFF grades, Ward was still sacked six times. 50 yards were lost on those six plays as the team has a clear area to improve. Not all of the sacks are fully on the O-Line as Ward quickly realized that he won't be able to scramble or be as mobile and elusive as he was in college.
Skoronski did not allow a single sack or pressure as he led the team with an 88 pass blocking grade. Zeitler's overall grade (66.8 to Skoronski's 73.8) wasn't far behind though he did allow two pressures on Ward. JC Latham struggled mightily with his 41.3 pass blocking grade. He allowed a sack and two pressures, though he was a crucial part of Pollard finishing the game with 60 rushing yards.
2. Wide Receiver Drops
While 12 for 28 doesn't look great on paper, NFL fans need to watch Ward's debut to get a real feel for how he is. Even though he finished with just 112 yards, the Miami graduate was faced with no easy task going up against a ferocious Broncos defense.
Of all the receivers, Calvin Ridley was the most disappointing. The veteran wideout hauled in just four of his eight targets for 27 yards. Shockingly, Pollard led the way with his one catch for 29 yards. Elsewhere, rookie Elic Ayomanor had just two receptions for 13 yards on seven targets.
3. Head Coaching + Discipline
It feels necessary to put these two areas together. Titans fans were left confused when HC Brian Callahan refused to challenge a key play in the game. Callahan later explained his decision, but it doesn't change the fact that the Titans' HC may have cost his team the game.
From there, the team showed little to no discipline. Tennessee was penalized 13 times for 131 yards. Denver had six penalties against them, but it cost them just 45 yards. There are clear areas where Tennessee was better, though their coaching and inexperience led them to an 0-1 start.
