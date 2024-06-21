Can Titans QB Make Pro Bowl?
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has had an interesting start to his NFL career.
After being projected as a potential Top 5 pick, Levis slid to the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, where the Titans traded up to take him and potentially make him their starting quarterback of the future. However, Ryan Tannehill still had the reins and Levis didn't take over until the middle of the season.
Levis had a breakout first game, throwing four touchdowns in a win at home against the Atlanta Falcons. However, he managed just four touchdowns in the eight starts after that, and the Titans finished 6-11, resulting in coach Mike Vrabel getting fired.
Now, Levis is learning under coach Brian Callahan, who had tremendous success with the Cincinnati Bengals as their offensive coordinator. On top of the Callahan hire, the Titans added Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to enhance the supporting cast around Levis.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin believes the new setup could land Levis in the Pro Bowl if everything goes right.
"The AFC is a tough field from which to emerge, considering the wealth of elite signal-callers up top, but Levis' rugged dual-threat dynamism is now paired with an upgraded receiving corps featuring speedster Calvin Ridley," Benjamin writes.
If everything goes well for Levis, he could be a Pro Bowler. He has one of the best receiving corps to throw to and a proven offensive coach that he's learning under.
But if Levis can't succeed with the personnel around him, it could be trouble for him.
Levis could emerge into one of the best young quarterbacks in the AFC if the season goes right, but if it goes wrong, the Titans will struggle and land towards the bottom of the standings once again. That would likely force general manager Ran Carthon to take a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft and end Levis's tenure as the starting quarterback for the Titans.
There is no in-between. This either works this year and he thrives, or he sinks and goes into the backup quarterback world.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!