Titans Employee Resigns After Arrest: Report
The Tennessee Titans are no longer employing one of their ticket sales representatives after she was arrested earlier this month.
Mary-Kate Wichalonis, 23, who began working for the Titans back in February as an inside sales executive, resigned from her position, according to OutKick reporter Joe Kinsey.
"I’m honestly devastated about all of this," Wichalonis told Kinsey. "What happened was truly not my character at all."
Scoop Nashville's E.Z Emerson reported earlier this month that Wichalonis "was booked into the Metro Nashville Jail on June 19th, charged with public intoxication and assault. A judicial commissioner set her bond at $1,100, and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office gave her pre-trial release from their facility."
This came after Wichalonis was out on Broadway enjoying a night out in Nashville. Unfortunately, things turned south and it led to Wichalonis leaving her position with the Titans.
Now, Wichalonis is looking for work in the Nashville area.
"I have my lease here in Nashville, so as of right now I’m staying and looking for a job either here or back at home in Atlanta with a lesson learned," Wichalonis said when speaking with Kinsey.
The Titans have not yet released a statement in regards to Wichalonis no longer being with the organization.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!