Titans Superstar Named Trade Candidate for Patriots
The Tennessee Titans are one of the teams that many expect to be very active in trade discussions over the next few days. With the NFL trade deadline coming up on Tuesday, the Titans could look to make a few moves to prepare even more for the future.
Some believe that they could trade off some talent and look to head into a deeper rebuild. After a brutal 1-6 start to the season, it's clear that Tennessee has a lot of work to do.
However, they could look to add talent if it would help the franchise long-term.
Should they look to make an aggressive trade sending talent out, one name that has been talked about lately is star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. They just acquired him in the offseason, but he has yet to make the kind of impact they were expecting from him. He hasn't been horrible, but he simply hasn't been very productive.
One writer, Ryan McLaughlin of the FanSided website Musket Fire, believes that the New England Patriots should try to make a trade with the Titans for Sneed.
It's certainly an interesting idea, albeit one that is very unlikely to happen. After acquiring Sneed in the offseason and giving him a very lucrative four-year, $76.4 million contract that includes $55 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus, it seems that they view him as a long-term piece.
Moving on from him after just five games would be a major surprise.
Granted, he has not performed at a super high level so far. He only has 23 tackles on the season and no other statistics to note. Those numbers have to improve moving forward.
That being said, he's still an elite cornerback when he's healthy. He has not been healthy for a few weeks now.
Sneed has the talent to be a long-term No. 1 cornerback for Tennessee. He's locked in for three more years after 2024 as well. It seems much more likely that they'll keep him.
But, the NFL is a business. If a team like the Patriots came in with an aggressive offer, the Titans could absolutely consider it.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding Tennessee as the trade deadline continues to draw closer. With just a few days left to make moves, the Titans have some tough decisions to make about the future.
