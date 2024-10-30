Titans WR Named Top Stefon Diggs Replacement Option
The Tennessee Titans have already traded one wide receiver, sending DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, they could still look to trade another.
Tyler Boyd is a name that could draw some traction on the trade market in the coming days.
So far this season, Boyd has been a solid piece for the Titans but he hasn't put up huge numbers. In seven games, he has caught 21 passes for 184 yards.
Granted, he's not a star, but he's the kind of impact player that can complete an offense. There will be teams that come calling about him and it would not be shocking to see Tennessee have interest in trading him for the right price.
With that being said, Cory Woodroof of For The Win has suggested that the Houston Texans could target a trade for Boyd to help replace Stefon Diggs.
"Interdivisional trades are becoming more common, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see the reeling Tennessee Titans send a player like Boyd to Houston," Woodroof wrote. "If the Texans are willing to do a pick swap and give the Titans better draft positioning for 2025 or 2026, this makes sense for both sides."
At this point in time, the Titans should be focused on adding as much draft capital as possible. They have a lot of questions that will need to be answered.
First and foremost, Will Levis has not looked the part of a franchise quarterback at this point in time. Adding as much young talent as possible is one route with a lot of draft capital, or they could use a pick on a quarterback and have freedom to move around with draft day trades.
Either way, Boyd simply isn't a long-term fit for Tennessee. Moving him now and getting some value for him would make sense.
All of that being said, this is simply a suggestion that could make sense. It is far from a report that trade discussions are happening.
Boyd may not end up being moved, but he certainly seems to be a plausible trade candidate for the Titans.
