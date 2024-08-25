Titans CB Predicted to Make First Pro Bowl
The Tennessee Titans made arguably the biggest trade in this year's NFL offseason acquiring L’Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs and the two-time Super Bowl champ is looking to add to his accolades and make his first Pro Bowl.
Sneed has been one of the most underrated cornerbacks since entering the league. Totaling 10 interceptions in his first four seasons to go along with 6.5 stats and 4 forced fumbles.
The former fourth-round pick was graded the thirteenth-best corner on Pro Football Focus last season. In 2022 Sneed had a better season grading five points better than last year.
Kevin Patra from NFL.com wrote that Sneed is the most likely Titan to make their first Pro Bowl in 2024.
“It is mindboggling that Sneed hasn't received any postseason accolades, No Pro Bowl,” Patra wrote. “No All-Pros. Maybe voters dislike all the penalties the physical corner collects? (Shrug emoji.) All I know is that Sneed is a bully who makes receivers work for everything. His -29.7 target EPA ranked third among corners in the NFL last season (min. 300 snaps), and his -.33 EPA/target was fourth, per NGS. Now in Tennessee after a March trade, Sneed will lead a revamped defense under new coordinator Dennard Wilson. Helping turn around a unit that was torched under the previous regime should finally bring Sneed the recognition he deserves.”
The one challenge for Sneed this year is not having All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie playing on the opposite side of the field as him. Sneed is going from a top-ranked defense to the fifteenth-ranked unit in the NFL. He will bear more responsibility, but the corner has a prime opportunity to prove he is worth the four-year $76 million extension he got this summer.
