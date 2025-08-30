Titans Long-Awaited Star Named Bounce Back Candidate
It's no secret that the Tennessee Titans need to be better defensively in 2025. Last year, they ranked 30th in points per game allowed (27.1) and allowed 27+ eight times. Part of the problem was injuries, the biggest of which was two-time Super Bowl Champion and former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed missing most of the season with a quad injury.
The Titans have some solid pieces in their cornerback room, but they really need somebody who can be a true lockdown corner. That's exactly what Sneed was with the Chiefs, but in five games before his injury in 2024, he looked like a shell of himself. The Titans need him to get back to playing like he did in Kansas City. However, he missed a large portion of the offseason, so it's not guaranteed that he's 100 percent out of the gates.
On Friday, CBS Sports released its list of 15 players who could have bounce back seasons in 2025, and they think Sneed could be one of them.
Over the course of his five-year career, Sneed has been a lockdown corner who's fully worthy of his four-year, $76-million deal he signed before the 2024 season. In his career, Sneed has allowed 64% of his targets to be caught for 2,068 yards (9.5 yards per reception) and 11 touchdowns while picking off 10 passes and breaking up 24 more. Sneed knows he's still capable of playing at that elite level, he just needs to go out and show it.
If Sneed can return to form, it will make life a lot easier for the rest of the Titans' cornerback room. Jarvis Brownlee Jr. was thrust into a starting role once Sneed went down last year and had some rookie struggles, but showed flashes. Roger McCreary is entering his fourth year in the NFL and will never be a CB1, but he has proven he can be a starting-caliber player.
The Titans also added Jalyn Armour-Davis, a talented, young player whose career has been riddled by injuries, to their secondary. He still has some development left, so if he can stay on the field, he could become a solid player for them.
Titans fans will be hoping Sneed can return to form this season, because if he does, the Titans' defense has a chance to be a whole lot better than they were in 2024.
