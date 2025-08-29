Titans CB Named 2025 X-Factor
The Tennessee Titans' defense was horrible in 2024. They allowed 27.1 points per game, which ranked 30th in the league, and were unable to get off the field in crucial situations.
This offseason, the Titans addressed their defensive issues in the NFL Draft and free agency, but ESPN believes it will be a returning player who will be the Titans' X-factor in 2025.
Before the start of the 2024 season, the Titans made a huge addition to their defense, trading for two-time Super Bowl champion and former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed right after he signed a four-year, $76 million contract. He stepped in and was immediately the Titans' CB1, but a quad injury ended his season prematurely.
After a long rehab process, during which he also decided to get knee surgery, Sneed returned to practice last Thursday. He did not appear in the Titans' final preseason game against the Vikings on Friday, but shared his optimism about being ready for week one.
"I feel very confident," Sneed said when asked about how confident he is that he'll be ready for week one. "Just taking the process day by day, getting my work in, and making sure I'm ready for it."
Here's what ESPN had to say about choosing Sneed as the Titans' X-factor for the 2025 season.
"Sneed is back, having taken a cautious road back to full recovery in the hopes that he can hit the ground running in 2025. The rest of the Titans' secondary, including young corners Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Roger McCreary, is ready to take a big leap. But they need Sneed to recover his Chiefs form as a physical winner and WR1 eraser. If he does, don't be surprised if this defense is a top-10 unit by the end of the season."
If the Titans' defense wants to improve in 2025, Sneed is going to need to be a big part of that. He was a lockdown corner who could take away an opposing team's WR1, and that's exactly what the Titans' defense needs him to be this year.
