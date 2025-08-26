All Titans

Titans Should Sign Lions QB

The Tennessee Titans could add a former member of the Detroit Lions.

Jeremy Brener

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) makes a pass against Houston Texans during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 23, 2025.
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) makes a pass against Houston Texans during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 23, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans could use a quarterback after losing Will Levis for the season after he underwent shoulder surgery.

The Titans have No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward implemented as the starter, but Brandon Allen hasn't done enough to make the team feel super confident as the backup. Trevor Siemian was brought in to replace Tim Boyle after his poor performance in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he also hasn't made an impact for the team.

That's why the team should look to claim former Tennessee Volunteers and Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker off the waiver wire. The Lions cut Hooker as part of their first round of cuts, citing that he could benefit from a change of scenery

Hooker, 27, was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 for Tennessee, where he was able to bump his draft stock up all the way to being a third-round pick for the Lions. He was viewed as the potential quarterback of the future for the team behind Jared Goff, but the former No. 1 overall pick has been tremendous for Detroit.

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker passes against the Los Angeles Chargers
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker passes against the Los Angeles Chargers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Hooker slowly faded from Detroit's radar as a viable starting quarterback option and the team signed Teddy Bridgewater late last season to be the backup over him. That likely sparked the beginning of the end for Hooker as a member of the Lions.

Hooker competed in training camp, but ultimately lost the backup job to Kyle Allen, an eight-year veteran who has played for the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Titans will have to figure out whether they want to keep Brandon Allen or Siemian and evaluate whether either of them could be better than Hooker.

If the Titans claim Hooker off waivers, they would have him signed until the end of the 2026 season, but if they were to sign him after waivers, they could ink him to a one-year deal instead.

The Titans will have no more than 53 players by the 3 p.m. CT deadline and be able to make waiver claims by 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Jeremy Brener
