Titans Could Make QB Upgrade By Signing Chargers Veteran
The Tennessee Titans could be looking to make an upgrade at the quarterback position.
With the flurry of roster moves going on in the NFL, the Titans could find a player or two who better fit the team than the current 53 players. One of the veterans that could make sense for the Titans to sign is Taylor Heinicke, who was recently released by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Heinicke, 32, was in a competition with former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to be Justin Herbert's backup in Los Angeles. However, the Chargers opted to keep Lance, making Heinicke a free agent.
In the NFL, one man's trash is another man's treasure and the Titans could get that in Heinicke, who would take over the backup job from Brandon Allen.
Allen hasn't been bad for the Titans, but he has been viewed as a third-string quarterback for most of his career, so Heinicke would be an upgrade for Tennessee.
Heinicke has years of experience in many different schemes across the NFL. He began his career a decade ago as an undrafted free agent and remains one of the league's top backups.
Heinicke was with the Minnesota Vikings from 2015-17 before bouncing around with the New England Patriots and Houston Texans that year. In 2018, Heinicke joined the Carolina Panthers, where he earned his first NFL start.
While he was out of the NFL in 2019, Heinicke earned his way back into the league by signing with Washington. Heinicke became the starting quarterback at the end of the season and ultimately started in the team's playoff game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Heinicke started 24 games for Washington from 2021-22, but failed to reach the playoffs in either of those seasons.
In 2023, he started four games for the Atlanta Falcons, but stayed on the bench for most of the 2024 season behind Herbert in Los Angeles.
Heinicke's experience would make him a great mentor for No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and he would give the Titans more potential if they needed to turn to him due to injury.
