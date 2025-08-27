Titans Claim Former Ravens CB
After finishing 3-14 last season, the Tennessee Titans earned the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, which they used to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward. With the first overall pick comes the top spot in the waiver wire, and the Titans have reportedly made four additions, one of which was former Balitmore CB Jalyn Armour-Davis.
Defensive back was an area many expected the Titans to target with their top spot on the waiver wire. There were a few good options out there, and the Titans went out and got themselves a three-year vet in Armour-Davis.
Armour-Davis played his college ball at the University of Alabama, where he was named to the All-SEC Second-Team in 2021 after totaling three interceptions. He was later selected in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent the first three seasons of his professional career.
In three seasons with Baltimore, Armour-Davis played a total of 172 snaps - 116 in coverage - and allowed 252 yards and two touchdowns in coverage. It was there that Armour-Davis met current Titans Defensive Coordinator Dennard Wilson, who was Baltimore's Defensive Backs Coach in 2023.
The Titans cornerback room now consists of Armour-Davis, L'Jarius Sneed, Roger McCreary, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Darrell Baker Jr., Marcus Harris and Gabe Jeudy-Lally. With the addition of Armour-Davis, the expectation is that the Titans will cut one of these six guys. Sneed, McCreary and Brownlee Jr. should all be safe, but, Jeudy-Lally might be the one to go.
In 2024, the Titans had the best passing defense in the league in terms of yards per game allowed (177.3), and that was without Sneed, who they lost early in the year to a quad injury. Sneed was activated earlier this week, and should be good to go for week one.
"I feel very confident," Sneed said when asked about how confident he is that he'll be ready for week one. "Just taking the process day by day, getting my work in, and making sure I'm ready for it."
The Titans' roster is nearly complete. Once the final round of cuts come for their waiver additions, we'll know exactly what the team will look like for their season opener against Denver.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!