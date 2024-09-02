Titans Sign Former Michigan State Safety
The Tennessee Titans are giving a former collegiate safety a shot at potentially carving out a role in the NFL.
According to reports Monday from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Titans have signed former undrafted safety Kendell Brooks to the practice squad. Tennessee has already cut down its roster to 53 ahead of the regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears but are now securing depth to the practice squad.
"Former Michigan State safety Kendell Brooks signed to practice squad per a league source. Deal negotiated and confirmed by Ascension Agent," Wilson tweeted.
The Titans announced Wednesday the addition of 12 players to the practice squad, which included defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, center Corey Levin, defensive back Tre Avery, defensive back Anthony Kendall, defensive end Khalid Duke, defensive tackle Isaiah Iton, defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally, wide receiver Mason Kinsey, wide receiver Bryce Oliver, running back Jabari Small, guard Cole Spencer, and tackle Leroy Watson.
Brooks will now join this bunch with hopes of eventually being called up to the active roster at some point this season.
The Swansea, S.C. native played two seasons at Michigan State. After only having nine total tackles in 2021, Brooks was the Spartans' second-leading tackler with 109 total takedowns. He added four pass breakups and three forced fumbles.
Brooks signed with the Arizona Cardinals after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. His $80,000 in guaranteed money was the second-most among Arizona's undrafted signees. However, the Cardinals released Brooks during final cuts ahead of the 2023 campaign.
The Indianapolis Colts signed Brooks to a reserve/future contract in January but he was released on Aug. 14. The back-and-forth continued when the Washington Commanders signed him to a deal on Aug. 20 before releasing him on Aug. 27.
Brooks will now look to settle down and remain with the Titans practice squad for the majority of the 2024 season.
