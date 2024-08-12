Titans Should Sign Former Charger After Saahdiq Charles Retirement
The Tennessee Titans offensive line is in shambles after the sudden and surprising retirement of starting right guard Saahdiq Charles.
Charles, 25, announced his retirement from professional football last week just days after being revealed as the team's starting right guard on the unofficial depth chart.
With Charles no longer in the picture, the Titans are trying to plug in some on-roster options like Dillon Radunz and Daniel Brunskill. However, Bleacher Report suggests that they should look to sign veteran Matt Feiler, who remains a free agent going into the second half of training camp.
"The Titans offensive line is mostly built around young guys with upside right now. That's a good way to build it for the long haul, but there's something to be said for having a few solid veterans who give you a higher floor. That's where someone like Matt Feiler can help. He's been a starter in the league since 2018 and has experience playing both guard and tackle," Bleacher Report writes. "He would bring some much-needed experience to a group that is going to go through some growing pains."
Feiler, who turned 32 last month, started six games while appearing in 13 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.
After going undrafted in 2014 out of D-II's Bloomsburg University, Feiler signed with the Houston Texans as a free agent. However, he missed the 53-man roster cut in his rookie year and in 2015 as well.
Feiler joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 and was with them on the practice squad for two years before he saw any bit of action. By 2018, Feiler became a starter for the Steelers, a role he would keep for three years in Pittsburgh.
Feiler signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers and started every game but one for two seasons. The Chargers cut him one year before the end of his contract before he joined the Bucs.
Now, Feiler is looking for a new home once again, and perhaps the Titans are the right kind of fit.
