Former Titans TE Turning Heads With Dolphins
Former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith is getting ready to begin the fireworks that come with being a member of the Miami Dolphins offense.
Smith, who turned 29 Thursday, signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with Miami in March. He's made a big-time impression on Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as the team gears up for Week 1.
When meeting with the media recently, McDaniel spoke at length about what Smith brings to the offense as a versatile pass-catching tight end.
"It was cool to have him out there, I think he brings physicality and a guy that really enjoys having the football in his hands, and can do some really cool stuff with that," McDaniel said. "I think there's times when your offense is clicking that, you know, defenses will really just try to defend space and really the field is expanded, so to speak, with where defenders are defending in those situations. Having fast, aggressive playmakers with the ball in their hands, they can take advantage of those types of things. So I think he's a great addition to to our team. I think there's a multitude of ways that you can use players, and he's no exception."
Smith spent the first four seasons of his career with Tennessee after the team selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. As a Titan, he started 58 of 66 games (including playoffs) while tallying 125 catches for 1,389 yards and 17 touchdowns.
He's become somewhat of a journeyman since then, as the Dolphins will be Smith's fourth team in five seasons after playing two years for the New England Patriots and one with the Atlanta Falcons last season. He finished with career-high marks in catches (50) and receiving yards (582) with Atlanta during the 2023 campaign.
Smith will face off against his former team when the Titans visit the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium for a Week 4 Monday Night Football battle on Sept. 30.
