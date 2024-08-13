Titans' Will Levis Stars in Hilarious Mayonnaise Perfume Ad
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is taking on a new role as starter this season, but in case that doesn't work out, he might have a career in acting and ... mayonnaise sales?
Levis starred in a Hellman's mayonnaise ad, which was released on social media early Tuesday morning. Here's a look at the clip:
Levis became famous (or infamous) for mayonnaise when it was revealed before the draft that he uses it in his morning coffee.
However, he later revealed that it was a joke shortly after being drafted by the Titans last year.
"Nah, that's just a stupid thing I did that I thought was funny," Levis said via The Tennessean. "I don't actually do it. I'm a one cream, one sugar type of guy."
However, the legend of Levis being synonymous with mayo has still taken off, and Hellman's is taking advantage of having him as a spokesperson for the brand.
Levis is getting that sponsorship money from Hellman's at the same time as his rise to the top of the Titans depth chart at quarterback. Tennessee is committing to building around Levis, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
In order to build around Levis, the Titans acquired several key players on the offensive side of the ball to help him out. They signed receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to give him more experienced targets to throw to, they added Tony Pollard in the backfield to pair with Tyjae Spears to set the tone in the running game, and they are protecting him on the offensive line with center Lloyd Cushenberry III and No. 7 overall pick JC Latham.
If Levis wants to participate in more brand deals, he'll need to perform well this season, and signs point to him having a good chance to do just that.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!