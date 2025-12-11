Cam Ward Has High Expectations for Titans After Browns Win

After having gone since week 5 without a win, the Tennessee Titans finally secured their second victory of the season this past week against the Cleveland Browns, 31-29. In a thrilling showdown between rookie quarterbacks (and work friends) Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, the Titans came out on top in their highest scoring game of the season; the win coming on the road, to boot, makes the feat that much more impressive.

2-11 overall record aside, a road win is a road win, and Tennessee desperately needed something to hang their hats on as what has been a mostly listless season draws to a close.

Keeping Expectations High

In the week following the team's triumph, Ward spoke about his expectations for the team, highlighting a consistent attitude in the face of their recent overall struggles. Put plainly, Ward goes into every game expecting the Titans to win it.

"There's a way to win games and there's a way to finish out games," said Ward, "There's a standard that you've got to play with every game to give yourself the best situation to win. But the biggest thing is you've got to expect to win every time you step on the field."

"We played to a standard (last week) good enough to win," Ward continued, highlighting the team's first winning efforts since the expected firing of Brian Callahan.

Yet despite Tennessee nabbing the much-needed win, Ward wants to keep the needle turned on himself and his team in order to make sure complacency doesn't enter the picture.

Taking Steps Forward

"We didn't play to our best standard. At times of the game, we're sloppy. Offensively, I was sloppy myself. And then defensively, we were, so we just got to continue to emphasize the good and we got to be real critical on the bad."

In the victory, Ward mustered up a mere 117 yards passing with 14 completions on 28 attempts. He threw two touchdowns and one interception in what was, as the passer himself admitted, a "sloppy" outing.

"So, our goal this week is to win a game, try to get on a little win streak. So the more we win, I think the more steps we'll take forward," he finished.

With the 9-4 San Francisco 49ers on-deck next, the Titans' trip on the road is set to get drastically more difficult. Though so long as the team capitalizes on their momentum and operates under Ward's "win every game" mentality, perhaps Tennessee isn't done making things interesting in their current middling state between head coaches.

