Titans Named Landing Sport for Former No. 1 Pick
The Tennessee Titans have a ton of question marks at the quarterback position right now. Will Levis could still be the team's quarterback of the future, but he has not done anything to prove that so far this year.
With that in mind, there have been rumblings about potential moves the Titans could make to replace him.
Bleacher Report recently took a look at some players who could be traded around the NFL. When it came to Carolina Panthers' former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, Tennessee was named as a potential trade suitor.
"The Titans could also be interested in the 23-year-old as a long-term QB play if second-year man Will Levis continues to struggle."
Making a move from Levis to Young certainly wouldn't make a ton of sense. Levis may be struggling, but Young has already been benched by the Panthers. However, if the Titans feel that they can develop him and help him reach his full potential, they could take a gamble.
Having Levis and Young on the same roster would push both young quarterbacks. That being said, the Carolina asking price would likely be far too high to make the trade for Young to simply compete with Levis.
Throughout the first 18 NFL games, Young has completed just 59.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,122 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He has also picked up 271 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
As for Levis, he has played in 12 career games, completing 61.0 percent of his passes for 2,387 yarsd, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Levis has recorded 143 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
The two quarterbacks have actually put up very similar numbers through their first season and a half in the NFL.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what happens with the Tennessee quarterback situation. If Levis can't get the ship righted and start playing better, the Titans could consider a change.
Young doesn't seem like a very likely option, but he's a name that could become available.
