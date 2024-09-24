Dolphins Hit With Another QB Injury Before Titans Game
The Tennessee Titans are set to play the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4, but they don't know which quarterback they will face off against.
The Titans will face a backup quarterback for the second week in a row after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills and was placed on injured reserve. Backup Skylar Thompson drew the start in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, but he suffered a rib injury that knocked him out of the game.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says the team is monitoring the quarterback situation daily as they prepare for the Titans.
"I think we have an important 48 hours to see where [Thompson's] at," McDaniel said via NFL.com. "We'll just have to take it a day at a time. There's a lot on the table."
If Thompson is unable to go, the Dolphins have two other quarterbacks on the roster that could start.
Tim Boyle came in relief of Thompson in Week 3 against the Seahawks, and he completed 7 of 13 passes for 79 yards. He has five career starts under his belt, including two last season with the New York Jets, but he has yet to win a game as a starting quarterback.
The other option for the Dolphins is Tyler Huntley, who signed with the team shortly after Tagovailoa's injury off of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.
Huntley has spent the first four years of his career with the Ravens, where he has made nine career starts. He has eight career touchdowns and seven interceptions along with three rushing scores.
While he has less experience with the Dolphins, his ceiling is higher, and with another week of learning under his belt, the team may deem him ready to face the Titans on Monday Night Football.
