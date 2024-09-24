Titans Could Place CB on IR
The Tennessee Titans are adding injury to insult after their Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who left the game against the Packers with a groin injury, is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, suggesting that he will need a few weeks to heal.
"We'll probably miss him for some weeks at this point," coach Brian Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "It's significant enough. What that timeline is, remains to be seen."
The Titans will run more tests with Awuzie to determine how long he will need to recover. Injured reserve forces players to be out for at least four games. That means the earliest Awuzie would be able to return would be in Week 9 on Nov. 3 against the New England Patriots since the Titans have a bye in Week 5.
Given the fact that the Titans have a Week 5 bye, they might not feel the need for him to go to injured reserve. If he misses this week against the Miami Dolphins and sits out during the bye week, he could come back for Week 6 on Oct. 13 against the Indianapolis Colts, which would mark three weeks since the injury.
With Awuzie out, the Titans are expected to have Jarvis Brownlee Jr. as the main replacement.
Brownlee, 23, was a fifth-round pick in April's draft. He spent three years at Florida State before transferring to Louisville, where he played his final two collegiate seasons.
The Titans will also look to give more playing time to second-year pro Darrell Baker Jr. and potentially promote Tre Avery from the practice squad.
Awuzie's loss will certainly affect the Titans, but there are ways to cover his impact, and the team will have to do that to the best of its abilities.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!