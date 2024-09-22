Titans HC Addresses Thought of QB Change
The Tennessee Titans remain winless after a 30-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
For the third week in a row, quarterback Will Levis and the offense committed multiple turnovers, which was a big reason behind the defeat.
Despite Levis' struggles, coach Brian Callahan remains committed to him as the starting quarterback.
"We got to play better around him," Callahan said via Titans insider Paul Kuharsky. "I'm not going to overreact to an interception. Those things happen, guys throw picks. We keep giving points the other way and it's hard to overcome. We've not played a complete game in any phase yet ... nobody is coming to save us. We have to figure it out."
The comments come just a week after Callahan looked visibly frustrated with Levis after he lost a fumble in the red zone against the New York Jets.
While Levis hasn't looked great in his first three starts of the season, Callahan has an eye on the bigger picture and recognizes that it is only three games. There's still 14 left to go on the season, and even though the Titans should be at least a little bit concerned, he isn't panicking quite yet.
Whether Callahan should be panicked or not is another story, but he doesn't appear to be too worried about the team's slow start. Callahan had a ton of confidence in his team as a first-time head coach this offseason, and that hasn't waned despite the team's struggles.
Maybe this week will spark some kind of urgency with the team staring down a potential 0-4 start, but Callahan is sticking to his guns and maintaining confidence in his starting quarterback.
Levis and the Titans will take their talents to South Beach next week to visit the Miami Dolphins.
