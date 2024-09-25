Titans Get Update on Dolphins QB Situation
The Tennessee Titans are set to face off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 NFL action. It's a game that is as close to a must-win as a game can be at this point in the season.
After starting off the season 0-3, the Titans have to find a way to pick up a win. They have a huge opportunity this week with the Dolphins dealing with a major quarterback issue.
Tua Tagovailoa is out as he deals with recovering from yet another concussion. Skylar Thompson, who is the team's main backup, suffered a rib injury during Week 3.
Miami head coach Mike McDaniel recently spoke out about the team's quarterback situation. Clearly, the Dolphins are not sure what they're going to do at the position yet.
"As Skylar progresses, I think that leaves variables more vague. I think we have an important 48 hours to see where he's at and then get in front of the rest of the quarterbacks room. I think you have to open up your mind to a plethora of different solutions, considering your current answers, as objectively as you can evaluate, haven't been the right ones."
Basically, McDaniel is open to making a change at the quarterback position. He knows that these early-season games are extremely important.
Needless to say, this offers Tennessee a huge opportunity. Miami is in disarray right now. The Titans have a chance to take advantage of that and get their first win of the season.
In order to do that, Tennesse will need their own quarterback to play much better than he has.
Will Levis has shown flashes this season, but he has also been a major turnover issue. He has thrown five interceptions and lost three fumbles, to go along with 579 passing yards and four touchdowns.
If the Titans can get a bounce-back performance from Levis and take advantage defensively of the Dolphins' quarterback issues, they will have a strong chance to win this week.
Only time will tell, but Tennessee is in a good position heading into Sunday's matchup.
