Wednesday Injury Report: Brown Sits Out

A.J. Brown picked up Wednesday right where he left off Sunday. The Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl wide receiver was out of action.

Brown was one of 10 players who did not practice for Titans (8-3) on Wednesday, according the first injury report of the week ahead of Sunday’s game with the New England Patriots (7-4).

Brown sustained a chest injury late in the third quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans. Ultimately, it was the second time in the 10 games he has played this season that he was on the field for fewer than 60 percent of his team’s snaps on offense.

The Titans’ leading receiver (46 receptions, 615 yards, 3 TDs) has been a regular presence on the injury report this season, but this is just the fourth time he did not practice on Wednesday. In Week 1, it was a knee injury that kept him out of that day’s workout. In Week 4, it was a hamstring issue and in Week 7 it was an illness.

The only time he was unable to play was in Week 4, a loss to the New York Jets.

The complete Titans-Patriots injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Ola Adeniyi (hamstring), WR A.J. Brown (chest), G Nate Davis (concussion), ILB Rashaan Evans (ankle), DT Naquan Jones (illness), OLB Harold Landry (hamstring), ILB David Long (hamstring), RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion), DL Teair Tart (ankle) and QB Logan Woodside (illness). Limited participation: ILB Jayon Brown (quad), RB D’Onta Foreman (tricep), CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (chest), CB Greg Mabin (ankle) and G Rodger Saffold (back). Full participation: TE Geoff Swaim (concussion).

NEW ENGLAND

Did not practice: None. Limited participation: P Jake Bailey (right knee), DL Christian Barmore (knee), LB JaWhaun Bentley (ribs), T Trent Brown (calf), K Nick Folk (left knee), RB Damien Harris (neck), TE Hunter Henry (neck), LB Don’t’a Hightower (ankle), G Shaq Mason (abdomen), TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder) and LB Kyle Van Noy (groin). Full participation: none.