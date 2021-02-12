Tanney Makes Quick Transition from Player to Coach

Former Titans quarterback retires and is named Philadelphia Eagles quality control coach in the same week.

Alex Tanney plans to stay around the National Football League. This time, though, his role will be much different.

Just a day after the longtime backup quarterback announced his retirement from playing football, he has found employment as a coach. The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they have hired the former Tennessee Titan to be their offensive quality control coach.

The 33-year-old spent time with eight different franchises after he entered the league in 2012 as an undrafted rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he only appeared in games with two, the Giants and the Titans.

Tanney signed with the Titans in December 2014 as a member of the practice squad. He returned late in 2015 and made his NFL debut in Week 17 of that season when relieved Zach Mettenberger in a 30-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. That day, Tanney completed 10 of his 14 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown for a rating of 114.9. He spent nearly all of 2016 and all of 2017 on the practice squad before Tennessee finally released him in April 2018.

The Giants signed Tanney days later, and he had been with them since. He appeared in one game during his time with New York. He completed one pass for one yard. He spent all of this past season on the active roster but did not appear in a game.

In addition to his time with the Chiefs, Titans and Giants, the Monmouth College (Ill.) product had brief stints with the Dallas, Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.

Nick Sirianni, who the Eagles named head coach on Jan. 24, now has four former Titans on his coaching staff. The former Indianapolis Colts’ offensive coordinator.

Jonathan Gannon, former Titans defensive assistant (2012-2013), accepted the Eagles defensive coordinator position. Tracy Rocker, who was the Titans’ defensive line coach for three seasons (2011-2013), will have that same role with the Eagles. Jason Michel spent the 2014 season as Titans offensive coordinator under Ken Wisenhunt. He will assume the role as tight ends coach in Philadelphia.

Tanney’s playing career features many stops around the league. It didn’t take long for him to start something new.