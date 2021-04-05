Dupree Expects to be Postseason Difference-Maker

Free-agent linebacker wants to be a "small piece" who has a big impact with the Titans.

Linebacker Bud Dupree wants to win a Super Bowl, and he sees the Tennessee Titans as the team to get him there.

Last week on the Behind The Mask Podcast, Dupree explained to hosts Takeo Spikes and Tutan Reyes how that he sees the Titans as contenders, but he knew they needed a few more pieces.

And with his rehab from reconstructive knee surgery going well, Dupree believes he can be part of the reason the Titans finally get over the hump.

“They are always right there on the door, knocking on the door every year, ready trying to make it to the championship for the last three or four years,” Dupree said. “I know they need small pieces, and I feel like I can be one of those pieces that comes in and helps them out right away.”

After four straight 9-7 seasons, the Titans went 11-5 and won the AFC South in 2020. It was their first division title and the first time they reached the playoffs in consecutive years since 2008. Under coach Mike Vrabel, they have reached the postseason three times in four years.

However, the well-noted Achilles heel was the pass rush – or the lack thereof.

Dupree brings a fury when it comes to getting in the backfield and disrupting plays - something Tennessee didn’t have nearly enough of throughout last season.

“I can bring the same mentality I had in Pittsburgh to the defense in Tennessee ... If I come in and I’m helping them get 20 to 25 percent better, I think we can be special,” Dupree said. “...It’s a lovely situation.”

In six seasons with the Steelers, Dupree was a part of four playoff teams but got as far as the conference championship games just once (2016). That is as far as the Titans have advanced in recent years as well (2019).

Dupree also addressed doubts when it comes to his rehab for a torn ACL in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season. He made it known that he intends to return stronger than ever.

“I’m going to be back better. I’m fine-tuning details. I am working on small muscles now in my body. My body is looking better than it was before my injury,” Dupree said. “When I come back, I’m going to be faster and better than I was before I got hurt. There ain’t going to be no slack because I got paid.”

He added that he expects to be cleared for full activity in May. From there, he is only going to ramp up his training heading into the summer and then training camp.

“I’m feeling top-flight,” he said. “I’m going to be full speed on the field, ready to take my training to the next level. I don’t like for people to outwork me. So that is the main thing on my mind right now.”

That, and a championship.