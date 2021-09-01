Fitzpatrick Earns Dubious Place in Recent Draft History

As general manager Jon Robinson never had a player selected in the first four rounds fail to make the initial 53-man roster -- until now.

NASHVILLE – Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick’s failure to make the Tennessee Titans’ initial 53-man roster makes him unique among general manager Jon Robinson’s draft picks.

But it won’t mark an end to the rookie’s relationship with the Titans, as the team has signed him to the practice squad.

Chosen in the fourth round – 109th overall – Fitzpatrick becomes Robinson’s highest draft pick not to earn a spot on the team’s initial 53-man roster. That distinction of sorts was previously held by linebacker D’Andre Walker, a fifth-round pick out of Georgia in 2019.

The fact that Fitzpatrick didn’t make the cut was in part a testament to the depth the Titans had at receiver throughout the offseason. Tennessee kept seven on the roster, and all seven – Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Marcus Johnson, Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Cam Batson – have NFL experience.

Still, Fitzpatrick didn’t play like the receiver the Titans though they were getting when they moved up 17 spots in the fourth round – surrendering a fifth- and seventh-round selection in the process – to pick the former Louisville standout.

Robinson said it wasn’t a lack of skill that hurt Fitzpatrick, as much as it was a struggle to become comfortable with all the challenges on the NFL level.

“I don’t know that anything went wrong,” Robinson said. “Some players, it takes them longer to transition to the pro game.

“He’s diligent, he’s a hard worker, he’s a great guy. (But) there’s so much. It’s a new playbook, knowing where to line up, and how do I execute this? Where do I fit on this run-blocking scheme? How am I supposed to run this route? He’s got the skillset. It’s the details and improvement he’s just got to focus on day in and day out.”

Coach Mike Vrabel, who voiced disappointment with Fitzpatrick’s progress during training camp, said Wednesday the 6-2, 208-pound receiver needs to develop more consistency, as well as a willingness to play without the football in his hand.

That’s more than just blocking, Vrabel said, using an example of route running.

“There’s times when we ask guys to -- for lack of a better term -- smoke it through the middle of the field,” Vrabel said. “Because now they have to respect you, they have to honor you, which then could open up other routes, intermediate routes.

“That would be a way you would play better without the ball in your hand. Or you have to clear something out. Or you have to be able to run a route to rub or open up things, as well as blocking.”

The fact that Fitzpatrick cleared waivers and was signed to the practice squad allows the Titans to continue teaching him, perhaps in a less stressful environment.

“We’ve had conversations with Dez,” Vrabel said. “We’ll continue to have conversations, continue to coach him and then we’ll see where it all goes as the season unfolds.”

Robinson noted several members of the Titans began their careers on practice squads before earning spots on 53-man rosters. He cited four examples, though none was taken as high as the fourth round. Defensive lineman Teair Tart and edge rusher Derick Roberson were undrafted free agents, quarterback Logan Woodside was a seventh-round pick and running back Jeremy McNichols was a fifth-round selection.

“I’ve challenged him to come in every single day, work to be better,” Robinson said of Fitzpatrick. “He knows what the expectation level is. I know the capabilities he’s capable of. The only one that can change that is him. So we’re excited to keep working with him on the practice squad.”