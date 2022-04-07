Glennon's Seven-Round Titans Mock Draft

NASHVILLE – In much the same way the Tennessee Titans dove into the 2021 offseason searching for help on the defensive front, they’ve turned their attention to offense so far this offseason.

The big addition to date has been high-profile wide receiver Robert Woods, but the signing of tight end Austin Hooper provided a good all-round upgrade at that position as well. In addition, offensive lineman Jamarco Jones should at least bolster depth and at best compete for the vacant starting position at left guard.

It’s easy to believe the offensive makeover will continue at the NFL Draft (April 28-30). The Titans still look needy at offensive line, wide receiver and tight end.

There’s also the possibility they might decide they can’t pass up a potential quarterback of the future in the first round.

Here’s my first seven-round Titans mock draft of the year, featuring offensive selections with the first three picks – and with four of the seven picks overall: