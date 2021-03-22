NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Little-Used D-Lineman to Sign With Raiders

Matt Dickerson spent three seasons with the Tennessee Titans but appeared in just 18 NFL games.
A former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman has found a new home.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegans Raiders are signing defensive tackle Matt Dickerson to a one-year deal worth $1.25.

Dickerson, 25, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in May 2018 and spent each of the last three seasons with the team. He was released and re-signed by the Titans two separate times over the course of the 2019 season.

He received minimal playing time as the 6-foot-5, 292-pounder only appeared in 18 games over the three seasons, including 10 this past season. Dickerson set a career high with 10 tackles this season (four solo, six assists).

He was available because he was one of four restricted or exclusive rights free agents whose rights Tennessee did not retain with the necessary qualifying offers. The others were wide receiver/returner Kalif Raymond, offensive lineman Jamil Douglas and defensive back Josh Kalu.

For his career, Dickerson has collected 15 tackles, one tackle for a loss and two quarterback hits. He notched his first and only sack in the Titans’ AFC Divisional Round loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium in January.

Dickerson initially committed to play collegiately at Notre Dame but wound up staying close to home and attending UCLA instead after his father, Clarence, was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He played in 44 contests with 16 starts over four seasons with the Bruins. He recorded 97 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four passes defensed and 1.5 sacks. His best collegiate season was his sophomore year (2015). Dickerson earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors after making 38 tackles, four tackles for loss, four passes defensed and a sack.

Dickerson has not made much of his NFL career thus far. But in a new city, he will have a second chance.

Tennessee Titans defensive end Matt Dickerson (92) during pre-game warm upsat Nissan Stadium.
