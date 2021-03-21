Brown Ready to Reclaim His Spot

Jayon Brown’s decision to re-sign with the Tennessee Titans has created something of a musical-chairs-scenario at inside linebacker. There are now three guys for two spots.

Brown became a full-time starter next to Rashaan Evans late in 2018 and remained in that role until an elbow injury ended his 2020 season after just 10 games.

Enter David Long, a seventh-round pick in 2019 who made it clear that the Titans could have lived without Brown, had he chosen to sign a free-agent deal elsewhere. Long averaged 7.2 tackles in the six games Brown missed and was Tennessee’s leading tackler in each of the final three games of the regular season. Before he got hurt, Brown led the defense in total tackles and averaged 7.6 per contest.

So, when Brown spurned offers from other teams and accepted a one-year, $5.3 million deal to return to the Titans, who selected him in the fifth round in 2017, it meant that someone who has been productive as a starter will have to go back to being a reserve.

“David did an outstanding job,” Brown said. “I was so happy watching him play, making them big plays and hearing the announcers talk about him and Rashaan. Very happy for him.

“As for competition, we all push each other throughout the weeks and in camps and throughout the whole season to push each other and get better. So, as for a competition? We compete with each other every day in the film room, in the meeting room and in practice to help all of us reach … new heights.”

Evans, presumably, is locked into his spot. A first-round pick in 2018, he has started every game the past two seasons and 39 of 47 he has played in his career. He was the Titans’ leading tackler in 2019 and even with some issues with penalties in 2020, he remained a steadfast and important part of the defense.

That means coaches will have to decide between Brown and Long as they make their way through this offseason and the coming training camp.

And even though Long was the guy who had the job at the end of last season, Brown must be regarded as the incumbent. Over four seasons, he has evolved from a situational specialist to an every-down defender who has had as many as six sacks in a season, has intercepted a pass each of the last three years and has forced and/or recovered at least one fumble every year he has been in the NFL. For his career, he has 367 tackles in 56 games (6.6 per game), nine and a half sacks, 17 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

“I feel like each and every year since I got into the league, I’ve been improving every year,” he said. “And a really good season got cut short due to injury, but there’s still a lot more for me to gain out there as a player.

“And I’m excited to reach new heights for this upcoming year. And I know I will, and I’m excited to do it on this defense with this team that believes in me, a GM, a head coach and a coaching staff that believes in me and players as well. … I’m excited to go out there, compete with the guys and help each other get better.”

Of course, there is one guy in particular he will have to compete against.