Senior Bowl Players Who Could Catch Titans' Attention

A year ago, the Senior Bowl proved fertile ground for future Tennessee Titans.

General manager Jon Robinson and his staff used five of their eight draft picks on players who competed in the 2021 Senior Bowl, selecting tackle Dillon Radunz in the second round, linebacker Monty Rice in the third, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and edge rusher Rashad Weaver in the fourth, and wide receiver Racey McMath in the sixth.

It turned out the Titans were actually just one of nine NFL teams that drafted at least five Senior Bowl participants last season.

Will this year’s game once again provide a pipeline to Tennessee?

We might get an idea Saturday at 1:30 p.m. (CST) when the annual affair kicks off on the NFL Network.

As always, there are plenty of pro prospects on the rosters of the two teams.

Here’s a look at five who might hold appeal for the Titans in the draft:

ZION JOHNSON

Position: Guard

College: Boston College

Height, weight: 6-3, 314

Comments: If the Titans feel the need to replace veteran Rodger Saffold – and prefer to keep Dillon Radunz on the right side of the line – Johnson would seem a viable option at left guard. We know that Titans coach Mike Vrabel has seen plenty of Johnson, a linemate of Vrabel’s son, Tyler, at Boston College. We also know Johnson is versatile, as he spent some time at left tackle for the Eagles as well as at guard. Reports from the Senior Bowl practices this week noted Johnson took snaps at center, further adding to his value. He has an interesting background. Johnson didn’t receive a single FBS scholarship offer coming out of high school, so he played two years at Davidson College before transferring and playing three more at Boston College. Johnson is considered by many a first-round talent – and an especially strong blocker in the run game -- so he could conceivably be off the board by the time the Titans pick at No. 26.

TREY McBRIDE

Position: Tight end

College: Colorado St.

Height, weight: 6-3, 249

Comments: The Titans used a trio of tight ends in 2021 – Geoff Swaim, Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt –to replace Jonnu Smith. All three are pending free agents, and Pruitt suffered a severe ankle injury last month, so it’s unclear whether any will return for 2022. Whether they do or not, the Titans could do with a more dynamic presence at the position, and McBride appears to check all the boxes for a tight-end needy team. This is considered a good year for tight ends in the draft, and McBride likely tops the charts among prospects. He won the John Mackey award as the nation’s best tight end in 2021 after making 90 catches for 1,121 yards and a touchdown. Pro Football Focus gave him a 94.7 overall grade, which ranked first among 434 tight ends. In addition to his pass-catching prowess, McBride is considered a tenacious and effective blocker in the run game, meaning there are few noticeable flaws to his game. Would the Titans consider taking him in the first round? It’s an interesting possibility, as the team has no second-round pick and McBride would surely be gone by the time the Titans pick in the third round.

JEREMY RUCKERT

Position: Tight end

College: Ohio State

Height, weight: 6-5, 250

Comments: Ruckert’s offensive numbers weren’t nearly as eye-popping as other top prospects at this position – such as McBride – but the popular opinion on Ruckert is that he may well make more of an impact at the pro level than he did in college. Ruckert caught 26 passes for 309 yards (an 11.9-yard average) and three touchdowns as a senior for the Buckeyes. Overall, Ruckert produced 12 touchdowns on just 54 receptions. In addition, all five of the touchdown catches he made as a junior came in the red zone, a tempting stat for a team that could use another red-zone target. Ruckert is considered a strong and willing blocker, certainly important attributes on a run-heavy Titans team. He also gets high marks for versatility, as Ruckert got snaps from the slot and the backfield -- in addition to the traditional online position.

JAYLEN TOLBERT

Position: Wide receiver

College: South Alabama

Height, weight: 6-1, 195

Comments: Julio Jones’ impact was less than anticipated for the Titans in 2021, and it’s not out of the question that he could be released before 2022. Whether he returns or not, though, the Titans have a need for speed at wide receiver. Tolbert has plenty of that, evidenced by the 18-yard average per reception he posted during 2021, while making 82 catches for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns. Sure, Tolbert played in the Sun Belt Conference, but his production against some bigger-name teams was impressive in 2021. He caught five passes for 168 yards against Southern Miss, had seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee and 10 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown against Coastal Carolina. While he’s only 6-1, Tolbert’s leaping ability and his impressive wingspan add to his threat as a downfield receiver. Will he need some refining in stepping up to the NFL level? Sure. But if Tolbert is still around in Round Three when the Titans pick, he would seem to be a tempting selection.

CHRISTIAN WATSON

Position: Wide receiver

College: North Dakota St.

Height, weight: 6-4, 211

Comments: Watson is likely a late Day Two or early Day Three selection, but there’s some intrigue and upside here, especially for a Titans offense looking for a deep threat. He not only has excellent size (10-inch hands in addition to the 6-4 frame) and athleticism, but outstanding speed. He reportedly ran a 4.4 40-yard dash in high school. That speed was reflected in his ability to repeatedly get deep for the Bison, as he averaged 18.6 yards on 43 catches during his senior season, hauling in seven touchdown passes. It’s worth noting Watson has plenty of experience as a kick returner as well. In his junior season, Watson was named a first-team All-American kick returner, after averaging 33.8 yards – and scoring two touchdowns – on 10 kick returns. Like former teammate Dillon Radunz, Watson played on the FCS level in college, so the front office would have to determine whether a step up in talent level would impact him.