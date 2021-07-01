Report: Former Titans Kicker to Sign with Steelers

Sam Sloman played one game for Tennessee in 2021 but his foot had a hand in the team's first division title since 2008.

It was not the prettiest field goal any Tennessee Titans kicker made in recent years. But it was among the most meaningful.

Sam Sloman connected from 37 yards out after the ball connected with the upright as time expired on the 2020 regular-season finale at Houston and provided the decisive points in a 41-38 victory over the Texans. With that win, Tennessee finished 11-5 and claimed its first division title since 2008.

That was the only game Sloman played for the Titans last season, and it might be the only one ever.

The 23-year-old, who has been a free agent since the end of the season, will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according an NFL.com report Thursday. That removes one potential option for the Titans in 2021 in the event franchise officials and coaches decide they are not comfortable with either of the two unproven kickers currently on the roster, Tucker McCann and Blake Haubeil.

A seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2020 draft, Sloman joined the Titans as a member of their practice squad in late November and was pressed into service in Week 17 when Stephen Gostkowski was on the COVID-19 reserve list. He was returned to the practice squad for the wild card playoff game with Baltimore.

He made every kick he attempted for the Titans, two field goals and five extra points. His first field goal was from 47 yards and currently ranks as the longest of his career.

Between Sloman and Gostkowski, Tennessee did not miss a field goal attempt in the final seven weeks of the season.

Sloman was the Rams’ kicker for the first seven games and made 10 of 13 field goals along with 23 of 26 PATs. There were, however, concerns about the trajectory of his kicks and the fact that fewer than 60 percent of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

Signing with the Steelers presents the possibility that he could face the Titans in 2021. Tennessee will play at Pittsburgh in Week 15.