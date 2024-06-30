Where Do Titans' Uniforms Rank?
In a league where more and more teams are going back to basics with their uniforms, the Tennessee Titans stand out as a team with a more complex aesthetic.
Tennessee's home, away and alternate uniforms include four main colors: navy blue, "Titans blue," red and silver. That color scheme alone gives the Titans one of the more distinct identities in the leauge, but throw in some references to their name inspiration and the state of Tennessee, and you have a look that really sticks out.
Then there's the Titans' iconic Columbia blue throwback uniforms, which pay tribute to their days as the Houston/Tennessee Oilers. While some purists can't stand seeing these uniforms worn outside of Houston, there's no denying how gorgeous they are.
With the recent addition of the Oilers throwbacks, the Titans came in at No. 23 on a recent uniform ranking by USA TODAY's Nate Davis, a significant step up from No. 28 last year.
"They’re a bit of a mess with various color splashes and combinations and the shoulder and hip detailing callbacks to a Roman centurion, which is both creative and inelegant," Davis writes. "But you can forgive a lot when the Oilers throwbacks are restored to the rotation – they returned in their full Columbia Blue glory in 2023 – much as Houstonians understandably hate seeing them."
Of course, uniform rankings are extremely subjective, and they can vary wildly from one person to another. Just because Davis has them relatively low doesn't mean that everyone agrees with that placement.
The Titans haven't changed their uniforms since 2018, barring the return of the throwbacks last year, and it doesn't seem like there's anything down the pipeline. When they inevitably do update their uniforms, though, it will be interesting to see how they evolve their brand while honoring the past.
