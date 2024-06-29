Is Titans WR Hall of Fame-Bound?
NFL players don't become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame until five years after their retirement, but the debate over their inclusion begins long before then. Now, Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of the players at the center of said debate.
Hopkins, 32, is one of the top receivers of the past decade, with five Pro Bowl appearances and three first-team All-Pro selections to his name. Many assumed he was on the downturn last offseason, but he quieted the doubters with 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season with the Titans.
It would seem that Hopkins has a strong case for Canton, but he may not be there just yet. CBS Sports had nine analysts vote on the Hall of Fame candidacy of several star players, and Hopkins earned four votes, one short of the majority.
"Hopkins would likely be a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame if not for injuries and a suspension during the 2021 and '22 seasons. At this point, Hopkins' career stats are very similar to the ones compiled by former Steelers great Hines Ward, who is still waiting for his call to Canton," CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo writes.
Granted, there are far worse positions to be in regarding Hall of Fame candidacy. If Hopkins can keep up his high level of play for just a couple more seasons, perhaps it could push him over the edge.
Longtime Titans running back Derrick Henry was another player included in the voting, and he actually did make the cut with seven out of nine votes. Henry left Tennessee to sign with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason, but his dominance over his eight seasons in Music City make him a Hall of Fame shoe-in already.
